Minor landslide hits new track to Vaishno Devi shrine: Report

-
ALSO READ
Vaishno Devi stampede: 12 dead, Shrine Board refutes 'mismanagement' charge
20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir
Vaishno Devi stampede: Yatra resumes after brief halt due to incident
Mata Vaishno Devi University shut after 13 students test Covid postive
Minor altercation led to stampede situation at Vaishno Devi shrine: DGP
-
The new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was briefly closed on Wednesday following a minor landslide, while helicopter services remained suspended owing to inclement weather, officials said.
The weather also forced the suspension of the yatra in the evening, even as 18,000 pilgrims visited the cave shrine during the day, they said.
The landslide struck the new track at Panchi late in the afternoon amid heavy rains, prompting the authorities to suspend the battery car service, the officials said.
They said the movement of the pilgrims was diverted to the old track but was later resumed after the debris were cleared. However, the battery car service has been suspended till further orders as a precautionary measure, they added.
The officials said the helicopter service remained suspended for the day due to the bad weather.
Most parts of Kashmir and high-altitude areas of Jammu region, including the Jawahar Tunnel, recorded moderate snowfall, while the plains including Jammu city and Katra the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine were lashed by intermittent rains since early Tuesday.
According to an advisory issued by the meteorological department, moderate to heavy rain or snow is most likely during January 5-8.
The officials said snowfall was also reported from the upper reaches of the Trikuta hills, but there was no snowfall yet at the shrine, where the yatra was temporarily suspended from the evening till Thursday morning for safety of pilgrims.
The weather office said Katra recorded 84.2 mm of rainfall from January 3 (8.30 am) till January 5 (5.30 pm), which was the highest in Jammu region. Jammu city witnessed 48.3 mm of rainfall during the same period.
The officials said despite inclement weather, 18,000 pilgrims visited the cave shrine during the day.
The yatra was stopped from the base camp in Katra at 6 pm but those who were on their way to the cave or had reached the Bhawan were allowed to perform 'darshan' and offer prayers, they said.
The officials said the yatra is likely to resume on Thursday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU