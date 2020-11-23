Snow, landslides lead to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway

-
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to fresh snowfall and landslides in Ramban district, officials said.
Over 300 vehicles have been stranded due to the closure of the highway.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide in Ramban district, they said.
Traffic has been halted due to snowfall at Jawahar tunnel, they said, adding men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area.
People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from traffic control units, a traffic police advisory said.
