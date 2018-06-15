Softbank expected to invest up to $100 bn in India's solar power project

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank, Saudi announce $200-bn deal for massive solar power project
Saudi Arabia, SoftBank to invest $200 bn in world's largest solar project
SoftBank Group's SB Energy seeks 900 Gw solar sale in one go
SoftBank prepares for IPO of Japanese telecom unit, seeks to raise $18 bn
SoftBank, China's GCL team up for $930 million Indian solar venture
-
SoftBank Group Corp has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements and made, the report said.
The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia's government, NHK said.
SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.
SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU