Toxic air now a year-long problem in Delhi, not winters alone; here's why
Business Standard

Softbank expected to invest up to $100 bn in India's solar power project

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements and made, the report said.

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia's government, NHK said.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.
First Published: Fri, June 15 2018. 07:53 IST

