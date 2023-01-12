JUST IN
Solution to Mhadei water distribution will come out soon: Union Minister

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that solution to the Mhadei water distribution will come out very soon

Topics
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

IANS  |  Panaji 

Solution to Mhadei water distribution will come out soon: Union Minister
Solution to Mhadei water distribution will come out soon: Union Minister. REUTERS/Teresa Maia

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that solution to the Mhadei water distribution will come out very soon.

A delegation, led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday night met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi and placed before him the impact of water diversion on Goa. A

Shekhawat has tweeted stating that the Goa delegation led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met him at his Delhi residence and there was an exchange of views regarding the water distribution of Mhadei.

"Solution to this issue will come out soon," he said.

Earlier, the delegation had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday and urged him to withdraw approval given to Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, Water Resource Minister Subhash Shirodkar, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho (all BJP), Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP) and Independent MLA Chandrakant Shetye were part of this delegation.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha Member Vinay Tendulkar were also present on the occasion.

"Goa Government's delegation on Mhadei met the Hon'ble Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today and urged for immediate constitution of the Mhadei Water Management Authority as given in the award and also urged for the withdrawal of the DPR sanctioned by CWC," Sawant tweeted.

Since Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project in his state, people in Goa have started to vent their anger over the issue and public meetings are being held.

--IANS

sbk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 14:02 IST

