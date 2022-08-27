Sonali Phogat murder case: 10-day police custody granted to two accused

-
ALSO READ
Drug peddler, restaurant owner detained in Sonali Phogat murder case
Sonali Phogat was taken to Goa on pretext of film shoot, claims her brother
Haryana BJP leader, actor Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
Kuldeep Bishnoi's entry into BJP may hurt prospects of Congress in Hisar
Ex-Congress Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, says Modi 'best' PM
-
A court in Goa on Saturday granted a 10-day police custody of Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused persons arrested in the murder case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat
They were produced before the court in Mapusa by the Anjuna Police.
While Sangwan, Phogat's personal assistant, and Singh were arrested on Friday, two others -- the owner of the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna and a drug dealer -- were detained on Saturday.
Sources said that the police have questioned cab drivers, which were hired by the Sangwan and Phogat during their visit to the restaurant and other places in Anjuna.
After their arrests on Friday, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa, he along with Singh took Phogat to Curlies on the pretext of partying and he mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced the victim to drink it.
Bishnoi had also said that CCTV footages of relevant premises were examined by the Investigating Officer.
Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.
She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.
--IANS
sbk/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 17:23 IST