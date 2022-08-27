Drug peddler, restaurant owner detained in Sonali Phogat murder case

-
-
Goa Police have detained a drug peddler and a restaurant owner on Saturday in connection with the murder case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, a top official confirmed.
"Today morning, we detained the owner of Curlies restaurant and one drug peddler in this case. We are questioning them," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS.
The development comes a day after Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and Sukwinder Singh were arrested on Friday
Sources said that the police have questioned cab drivers, which were hired by the Sangwan and Phogat during their visit to the restaurant and other places in Anjuna.
Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi had said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa, he along with Sukwinder took Phogat to Curlies on the pretext of partying and he mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced the victim to drink it.
"After drinking the water she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later she was taken by Sangwan and Sukwinder to hotel, where they were staying and then to St. Antony's hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead," he said while addressing reporters on Friday.
Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.
She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 13:03 IST