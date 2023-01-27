Soren becomes first J'khand CM to visit former Maoist hotbed 'Budha Pahad'

-
Hemant Soren on Friday became the first Jharkhand chief minister to visit the Budha Pahad' once a Maoist hotbed that was freed from the red rebels' control by security forces after over three decades situated near the border with Chhattisgarh, officials said.
Soren arrived at the hilltop a little after noon, where the CRPF has now set up a camp, they said.
He is expected to launch a slew of welfare schemes in Budha Pahad', located around 150 km from state capital Ranchi, along the Latehar and Garhwa districts.
Security forces managed to free the area from the grip of Maoists through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022.
A total of 14 Maoists were killed, while 590 others were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, the officials said.
Earlier attempts to drive out the red rebels from Budha Pahad' did not materialise due to its difficult terrain, they added.
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 13:22 IST
