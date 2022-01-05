Sourav Ganguly's daughter, 3 other family members test Covid positive

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly moves HC for enforcement of 2018 arbitration award
Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador
Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of Covid-19: Hospital
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, his four family members including daughter Sana Ganguly have been tested positive for COVID-19.
Sana Ganguly and the other members are asymptomatic and is in isolation at their residence. Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has been tested negative for COVID-19.
Earlier, Ganguly was himself tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted into Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. He later got discharged on December 31, after testing negative for the Omicron variant.
Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU