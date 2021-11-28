South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong flyers to be quarantined in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
CM Yogi allocates Rs 3,301 crores for displaced persons in Jewar: UP govt
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
Noida Airport land handed over to private developer, construction soon
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
-
Flyers coming to Lucknow from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will have to go in for a 10-day home isolation as a precautionary measure against the new 'Omicron' variant of the novel coronavirus.
This will also apply to people of Lucknow visiting these countries on their return.
The World Health Organisation has declared Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) as a 'variant of concern'.
"All foreign travellers will also be tested through RT-PCR at the airport itself," said Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Agrawal, who held a meeting with immigration and Airport Health Organisation on Saturday.
The travellers to these countries will have to follow the 10-day home-isolation rule even if they test negative for Covid-19 at the airport. Travellers to countries -- other than these three -- will have to isolate themselves at home only if they test positive.
Health department teams and community healthcare centres will conduct random inspections to find out whether these people are following isolation rules or not. Calls will also be made daily to these people for ten days to check their status, the CMO said.
Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases have dropped to 11 in Lucknow with three more patients recovering in the past 24 hours. Only one new case was reported.
A special Covid-19 vaccination drive will be conducted across the district on Sunday.
The health department will set up 240 booths in 135 vaccination centres. These include 10 district hospitals, 19 community healthcare centres, 18 primary healthcare centres and 88 special camps. Special focus would be on rural areas.
CMO Dr Manoj Agrawal said, "People can simply walk in with a government recognised photo ID to get vaccinated."
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU