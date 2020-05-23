South America is the new Covid19 epicentre, India sees biggest daily spike

India has recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6,654 new cases, bringing the official count to 125,101. Of these, 51,784 have been cured and as many as 3,720 people have died, leaving behind 69,597 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Meanwhile, the capital has reported an addition of 660 cases, its second-highest single-day increase, taking its tally to 12,319.



Globally, 5,304,033 people have been infected by so far, and the total number of casualties now stands at 340,003, according to Worldometer.

Here's a look at major coronavirus related developments across the world.



In the light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in India, Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said, “This surge has happened after movement of people was partially allowed.” However, he added, “But if you see overall, this is a much lower trajectory as compared to the rest of the world.”



Besides, for the first time since the lockdown, the (RBI) Governor projected a contraction in FY21 GDP. He announced a further cut of 40 basis points each in repo and reverse repo rates, even as he warned that inflation, particularly in food, was on the rise again.



