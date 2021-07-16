Global coronavirus update: Brazil Covid-19 infections rise by 52,789

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in has increased by 52,789 to 19,262,518 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,548 to 538,942 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.91 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 57,736 new cases, with 1,556 fatalities.

comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 608,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 188.72 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 4.06 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

