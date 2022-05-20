South Korea reports 25,125 fresh Covid cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

-
South Korea reported 25,125 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,914,957, the health authorities said Friday.
The daily caseload was down from 28,130 in the previous day and lower than 32,441 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.
Among the newly reported infections, 22 were imported cases, lifting the total to 32,436.The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 251, down by 23 from the previous day.
A further 43 deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 23,885. The total fatality rate stands currently at 0.13 percent.
The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,566,575 or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the number of those getting booster jabs was 33,250,855 or 64.8 percent of the population.
