South west monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra again from Aug 10: IMD

The south west monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days, the IMD said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai rains, monsoon
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The south west monsoon will become

active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days, the IMD said on Saturday.

Heavy rains and gale had lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. The intensity of rain reduced gradually in the last two days.

"The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from 10-11 August including Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai had recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 16:40 IST

