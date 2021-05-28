Southwest monsoon advances further, likely to hit Kerala by May 31

The has advanced further in more parts of southwest and eastcentral and conditions are favourable for its onset over around May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The Arabian Sea as well as the witnessed two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas - over the two weeks. Several parts of the country have witnessed an intense activity due to these two circulations.

" has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast and some parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal today the May 27 morning.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of over around May 31," the IMD said.

The normal onset date for the monsoon's arrival over is June 1. This also marks the commencement of four-month season from June to September.

The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year.

