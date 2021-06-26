Over 700,000 vaccine doses given in Maharashtra, highest in single day

More than seven lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, highest in a single day, a senior official said.

On Wednesday the state had administered six lakh doses, setting a record for itself.

A new record was set with 7,02,432 shots being given on Saturday, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, health.

A total of 3,09,79,469 doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far. On Friday it became the first state in the country to cross the three crore-mark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)