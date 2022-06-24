Sports University to give degrees to help players get jobs: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
'Elect AAP to end corruption': Kejriwal, Mann to voters in Himachal
Will give befitting reply to corrupt people targeting AAP, says Kejriwal
Vote for AAP if you want peace, development; BJP can only quarrel: Kejriwal
Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the upcoming Delhi Sports University will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs if they want to work.
He said the Delhi government has eliminated three difficulties faced by sportspersons lack of facilities, lack of monetary support and political intervention in selection processes.
"At the Delhi Sports University, players will be provided degrees in their respective sports such as BA in Kabbadi, BA in Wrestling and BA in Cricket among others. This will help them get jobs in case they want to work," Kejriwal said at a ceremony to provide financial assistance to sportspersons here.
"Through the Mission Excellence scheme, sportspersons are being given financial assistance. We have improved sports facilities and there is no political interference in selection of players for the schemes here," he said.
Sixty players were given financial assistance of Rs 9.5 crore on Friday under the Mission Excellence scheme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU