Sri Lanka wants inclusive distribution of aid: Jaishankar tells Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar arrives in Lanka to hold bilateral talks, attend BIMSTEC summit
Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to hold talks with Bangladesh counterpart
EAM Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka starting today
Jaishankar begins 3-day visit to France; to attend EU Forum on Indo-Pacific
Jaishankar discusses key regional and global issues with French counterpart
-
After Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as aid to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Govt of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution.
This comes as the resolution piloted by Chief Minister MK Stalin was unanimously passed by the house, including the opposition AIADMK and the BJP.
Jaishankar in a letter addressed to CM Stalin said that the mission in Colombo was consulted over Tamil Nadu's request. The Ministry in a letter stated, "MEA offers that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Govt of India. The Government of Sri Lanka's preference is for inclusive distribution."
On the proposal by the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide humanitarian assistance to the Island nation, Jaishankar noted the TN government can direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Government of India for supplying the relief material.
The EAM said, "You may wish to direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with Government of India for supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to Sri Lankan Government. Relief material will be shared with Government of Sri Lanka to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances."
Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU