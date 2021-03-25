Sri Lankan Navy arrests 20 Indian fishermen, detains two boats: Officials

The Sri Lankan Navy



has arrested 20 and detained two boats for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, officials here said on Thursday.

The fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, were picked up from near Katchatheevu on Wednesday night by the Lankan navy, a senior Fisheries department official said.

They have been taken to a local naval camp there for further probe and are likely to be handed over to Lankan Fisheries authorities to be isolated along with the detained boats, officials said.

Fishermen association representatives expressed concern over such repeated instances of from Tamil Nadu being arrested by the Sri Lankan navy and urged the Centre and state government to ensure their early release.

