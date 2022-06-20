Stalin writes to Kerala CM to maintain water level at Siruvani dam

-
ALSO READ
Stalin writes to Kerala CM to maintain water level in Siruvani Dam
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Heavy rains to continue in Kerala over the weekend; 2 dams opened
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in UAE, likely to meet investors at Dubai Expo 2022
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for maintaining the full reservoir level at the Siruvani dam.
In the letter on Sunday, Stalin called on Vijayan to provide a positive response as the water shortage in Coimbatore and its surrounding areas were turning into a major cause of concern.
He said that the Kerala irrigation department was maintaining the maximum water level at 877.00m instead of the full reservoir level of 878.50 m as stipulated in the interstate agreement.
Stalin also pointed out that lowering the water level by 1.50 m was led to a shortage of 122.05 million cubic feet (mc ft), which was 19 per cent of the total storage of the dam.
He said that this makes it difficult for the water needs of the people of Coimbatore and its adjacent areas.
Stalin added that in the past six years, the state has received only 0.484 tmc ft to 1.128 tmc ft and indicated that this was much lower than 1.30 tmc ft as specified in the interstate agreement.
He further pointed out that the officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department had taken up this matter to their counterparts in Kerala but to no avail.
He requested the Kerala Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and help Coimbatore overcome its water woes.
The Siruvani dam located in Palakkad district of Kerala across the Siruvani river was constructed by the Kerala Public works Department but the funds were made available by the Tamil Nadu government.
The dam was primarily constructed for the supply of drinking water to Coimbatore town which is located 45 km from the dam.
--IANS
aal/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU