Statsguru: New insights into the way Indians live found in NFHS edition

Women on average get more education, have fewer children, and live longer in the decades since the first National Family Health Survey (NFHS). The report, which first appeared in 1992-93 and whose latest edition came for 2019-21, provides data not just on the lives and health of women but also of the average Indian. Many aspects have changed significantly, while others remain much the same between different rounds.

The median Indian gets less than eight years of schooling, as per the 2019-21 report. Women get less than five (chart 1). However, this is better than the 1992-93 median ...