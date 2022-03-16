Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, likely to turn into cyclone next week: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Gulab to intensify into another cyclone by October 1: IMD
Storm warning for TN coast: Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD
Cyclone Gulab likely to hit West Bengal coast on September 29: IMD
Low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal in 24 hrs, says IMD
-
A low pressure area brewing over southwest Indian Ocean is expected to intensify into a cyclone by early next week with forecasts suggesting that it may move towards Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar, the weather office said on Wednesday.
The low pressure area (LPA), which was formed on Tuesday, was expected to move east-northeastwards and become a well marked LPA by Saturday and subsequently move along and off Andaman & Nicobar islands before intensifying into a depression, the India Meteorological Department said.
The weather system was expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on March 21 and continue to move north-northwestwards till March 22.
Once the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Asani, which is a name suggested by Sri Lanka.
"Thereafter, it will move north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of March 23," the weather office said.
Sea condition is very likely to become rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Thursday and Friday.
The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Wednesday and into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea area on Thursday and Friday.
It has also advised fishermen not to venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during between Saturday and Tuesday.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience squally winds on Sunday which were likely to intensify to gale winds with speeds reaching 70-80 km per hour, gusting to 90 kmph the next day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU