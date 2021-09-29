Cyclone Gulab to intensify into another cyclone by October 1: IMD

-
-
The remnants of Cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm a day later and then move towards Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
Many areas in Gujarat are likely to receive rainfall due to the remnants of Cyclone Gulab.
The IMD said a low pressure area -- a remnant of Cyclone Gulab -- was formed over south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat on Wednesday morning.
"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by tomorrow (September 30).
"Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours (October 1). Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast," the IMD said.
The IMD said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.
Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Gujarat region, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region and north Konkan, the IMD added.
