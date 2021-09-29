Cyclone Gulab to intensify into another cyclone by October 1: IMD

The remnants of Gulab are likely to enter the on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm a day later and then move towards Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Many areas in are likely to receive rainfall due to the remnants of Gulab.

The said a low pressure area -- a remnant of Gulab -- was formed over south region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat on Wednesday morning.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into northeast and intensify into a depression by tomorrow (September 30).

"Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours (October 1). Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast," the said.

The said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch in

Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Gujarat region, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region and north Konkan, the IMD added.

