Story in pictures: Pros & cons of lateral hiring for top bureaucratic posts

Lateral entries have been tested before as well, though mostly on a contract basis. Manmohan Singh was one of the earliest lateral entrants to join the government. Singh was an economic advisor and later went on to hold the role of finance secretary. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Vijay Kelkar, Rakesh Mohan, and R V Shahi are other examples of officers who came from outside to hold posts of secretaries to the government. While some of them have been successful, IAS bureaucrats have often been hostile towards them.