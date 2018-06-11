Hindu group accuses Nawazuddin's brother of hurting sentiments, FIR filed

The brother of Bollywood actor was booked for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on a social media site, Facebook and hurting religious sentiments, police said here on Monday.

A case has been registered against Ayazuddin Siddiqui in Budhan town last evening on the complaint of a Hindu activist for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on the social media site Facebook, Budhana Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding investigations are on.



Meanwhile, Ayazudding denied the allegation. He told ANI news agency that he noticed the objectionable picture of "shiv ji maharaj" on his page and wrote a comment saying pictures that hurt people's sentiments should not be posted" but the police instead of catching the actual culprits, filed a case against him.



A man posted derogatory pic of Lord Shiva,I confronted him about it & wrote you shouldn't share posts that can hurt anyone's religious sentiments. Instead case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated: Ayazuddin Siddiqui, brother of Bollywood actor pic.twitter.com/faPvMUQDwY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2018

According to the complaint lodged by the activist Bharat Kumar, Ayazuddin has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by uploading an "objectionable" photo in his

Meanwhile, the Hindu Vahini activists also staged a protest in Budhana, demanding strict action against the accused.



Earlier, Nawazuddin and his were not allowed to participate in Ramlila in 2016. Nawazuddin's family hails from Budhana in district. In 2016, the actor and his brother were forced to pull out of a Ramlila show, after Shiv Sena activists opposed it apparently because he was a Muslim. The party's then youth leader Aditya Thackeray said he spoke to " ji to convey that the party does not endorse the reason because of which he was prevented from performing at the Ramlila in UP."