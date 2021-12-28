Students among 16 Corona positive suspects in Bihar's Sheikhpura district

-
ALSO READ
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Chopper crash: Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journey
-
A total of 16 persons, majority of them students, are suspected to be Corona positive in a village in Bihar's Seikhpura district, an official said on Tuesday.
Confirming the news, District civil surgeon Dr Prithvi Raj said: "The infected persons of Kataithwa village tested positive in a rapid antigen test. We have sent their samples on Monday evening for RT-PCR and genome sequencing tests to ascertain if they have symptoms of Corona and Omicron variants of virus."
The samples have been sent to the microbiology lab in PMCH Patna," he added.
As per the officer, a tuition teacher named Abhishek Kumar(45) turned Corona positive on December 20. Following that, he underwent RT-PCR tests thrice and his report came positive. Despite that he continued to go to his students' houses in the village.
The incident came to light after several students fell ill in the village and approached the primary health centre in the last couple of days.
"We have immediately sent a medical team in the village to ascertain the situation. The team also visited the house of Abhishek. His mother also tested positive in a rapid antigen test. Among the 16 people, some are the students' parents. The students belong to 9-16 age group, Prithvi Raj said.
The villagers informed the medical team that after his students fell ill, Abhishek left for Bangalore.
"Te entire village has been declared a containment zone and the students and their parents are under home isolation," the officer said.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU