Chopper crash: Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journey

-
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to Gen Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
US Naval chief to visit India next week to enhance bilateral ties
IAF officer who survived chopper crash being shifted to Bengaluru: Father
-
: A pall of gloom descended on Agra, the native of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (42), who was killed along with several others, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Soon after the news broke, his relatives and neighbours rushed to console the bereaved family at Saran Nagar in Dayal Bagh here.
Prithvi's family had migrated to Agra from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in 2006 and his father Surendra Singh (74) set up a bakery here.
Singh told PTI, "We received information about our son's untimely death through news channels. However, we did not receive an official confirmation either from the Air Force officials or the Agra administration on Wednesday."
Singh said his eldest daughter, who stays in Mumbai, followed the news an tried to contact Prithvi over phone. "However, she said his phone was switched off. She then called his wife Kamini Singh, who had accepted the tragic news by then," a teary-eyed Singh said.
He said Prithvi was cooperative and well-mannered.
"He used to talk about our wellbeing. After 31 years, he had celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his three sisters last time. His eldest sister, however, couldn't make it as she lives in Mumbai," Singh recalled.
He was the youngest among the five siblings.
Singh said Prithvi was to arrive home in January.
"I last spoke to him some three-four days ago. His mother has some problems with her vision. So he had fixed an appointment at the military hospital."
According to his parents, Prithvi studied at the Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and got selected at the National Defence Academy. He joined the Indian Air Force in Hyderabad in 2000 and was currently posted at the Indian Airforce station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
He married Kamini in 2007 and the couple has a daughter Aaradhya (12) and son Aviraj (7).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU