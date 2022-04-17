Students evacuated from Ukraine, parents hold protest at Jantar Mantar

-
Indian students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and their parents gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday to press for their demand for their admissions in Indian medical institutes.
Around 300 parents and students from across the nation under the Parents Association of Ukraine MBBS Students demanded the government ensure the evacuees enrollment in the Indian institutes to complete their remaining education.
Talking to IANS, the Association President R.B. Gupta said: "The government was planning to admit these students in Poland, Hungry, and European countries where the fees are much higher and more or less similar to Indian private medical colleges... we all are from middle class families who can't afford the fees.
"So we gathered here to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these children should accommodate in Indian medical colleges."
He said that the government should save their children's careers the way they saved their lives and brought them back from Ukraine.
Gupta said that the parents association also went to meet National Medical Council Chairman Sanjeev Sharma last week and he assured us that once government allows, the council will adjust the children.
He also said that BJP leader Anil Kumar Sharma has assured us that Health Ministry is thinking over the issue and soon it will be resolved.
