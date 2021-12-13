Congress MPs to call off anti-farm laws protest at Jantar Mantar today

-
ALSO READ
One more person held for raising anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar
'You have strangulated Delhi by holding sit-in protests': SC to farmers
Hate speech case: Delhi HC grants bail to organiser of Jantar Mantar event
Farmers' Jantar Mantar stir to end today, to continue at Delhi borders
Opposition party leaders to join protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar
-
The Congress MPs from Punjab-- Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill, Gurjeet Singh Aujla--who had been holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a year in support of farmers, have announced to call off their protest on Monday at 1 pm.
In their statement, the MPs said, "Dharna started in support of farmers...now after the war is won, we will be calling off our protest at Jantar Mantar at 1 pm today."
In line with the farmers call for the suspension of their year-long agitation, the Congress MPs have also decided to bring their sit-in protest to an end.
Farmers had been protesting against the agri laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.
On December 9, the Samyukta Kisaan Morcha the umbrella body under which the farmers had banded together announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate withdrawal of cases against them immediately.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that all farmers will be leaving the protest sites by December 15.
The farmers are heading back to their respective states in large convoys of tractors and trucks, in the same way, they arrived at the sites at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri on the outskirts of the national capital a year ago, to protest the Centre's three agrarian laws.
The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.
On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU