Sufi council condemns Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Chisti said Pakistan should bear in mind that Indian Muslims are far more secure and in a much better condition than their Pakistani counterpart

Topics
Bilawal Bhutto | Narendra Modi | Muslims

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Naseeruddin Chisti on Saturday condemned Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the language he used downgraded the position of not only his portfolio but also of his entire nation.

"I strongly condemn the venomous language used by the Pakistani foreign minister against our prime minister and our motherland," he said.

"Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that terrorist Osama bin Laden did not die, but was killed in Pakistan by American forces right under the nose of the Pakistani government," Chisti added.

Chisti said Pakistan should bear in mind that Indian Muslims are far more secure and in a much better condition than their Pakistani counterparts.

Bhutto should not compare India with his unstable country because the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all, he added.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council is a body of spiritual heads of various dargahs of the country.

The Pakistani foreign minister resorted to a personal attack against Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 12:05 IST

