Sunil Arora takes charge as CEC today, vows ethical and fair national polls

on Sunday took over as the (CEC) of India, replacing OP Rawat, who retired on Saturday. "The of (ECI) has begun preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections next year, which we are committed to conducting in a free and fair manner," he said.

"Our first and foremost priority is to give the country fair, credible, free, impartial and ethical elections," said Arora, while addressing the at Nirvachan Sadan, the

"For the Lok Sabha elections, we are making meticulous planning on all fronts including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). We will go for massive dissemination activities about elections and creating awareness among voters through our highly credible 'Sweep' programme," Arora further said.

Talking about the impact of on elections, Arora informed that the committee formed by the ECI to review various facets of Section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 under senior is likely to submit the report by December end. "We will take corrective measures on the basis of the recommendations the committee makes," he added.

A 1980 batch IAS of cadre, Arora is the senior most in the Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, in the He also worked in different other ministries and departments such as Finance, and Planning Commission.