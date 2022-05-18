JUST IN
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukherjee in Sheena Bora murder case

The apex court noted that Indrani Mukherjee has been in custody for over six years and the trial seems unlikely to finish anytime soon in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Topics
Indrani Mukherjea | Peter Mukerjea | Sheena Bora murder case

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

In a big relief to Indrani Mukerjea in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, the Supreme Court granted her bail saying that Indrani has been under custody for six-and-a-half years and that the trial is unlikely to be completed anytime soon.

The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that the case is based on circumstantial evidence and that even if 50 per cent of the witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial is not likely to be over soon.

Sheena Bora is charged with murdering her daughter after conspiring with her husband Peter Mukherjea. The bench was told that Peter was granted bail in March 2020.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and opposed the bail plea. Senior Advocare Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Indrani Mukherjee.

in April 2012, when a case was registered for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukherjee's driver confessed to Mumbai Police and accused Indrani Mukherjee of being involved. The CBI took over the case in 2015 and arrested Indrani and Peter Mukherjee.

First Published: Wed, May 18 2022. 13:22 IST

