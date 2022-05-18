Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukherjee in Sheena Bora murder case

-
ALSO READ
Indrani Bagchi appointed as CEO of Ananta Centre
Protecting customer data is foremost priority: ShareChat & Moj's Mukherjee
India may see more de-rating if growth expectations reduce: Saion Mukherjee
Mkt hasn't adequately factored in risks to growth: Nomura's Saion Mukherjee
Making money from leveraged bets on initial offers is difficult
-
In a big relief to Indrani Mukerjea in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, the Supreme Court granted her bail saying that Indrani has been under custody for six-and-a-half years and that the trial is unlikely to be completed anytime soon.
ALSO READ: CBI reluctant to probe if Sheena Bora is alive: Indrani Mukerjea to court
The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that the case is based on circumstantial evidence and that even if 50 per cent of the witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial is not likely to be over soon.
Sheena Bora is charged with murdering her daughter after conspiring with her husband Peter Mukherjea. The bench was told that Peter was granted bail in March 2020.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and opposed the bail plea. Senior Advocare Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Indrani Mukherjee.
in April 2012, when a case was registered for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukherjee's driver confessed to Mumbai Police and accused Indrani Mukherjee of being involved. The CBI took over the case in 2015 and arrested Indrani and Peter Mukherjee.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU