Supreme Court issues notice to Karnataka state on Yediyurappa's plea

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Karnataka state and others on a plea filed by the former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa challenging an order of Karnataka High Court refusing to quash proceeding against him under corruption charges.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana issued notice on the plea filed by BS Yeddyurappa and also stayed the Karnataka High Court order.
BS Yediyurappa has challenged the Karnataka HC order dated December 20, 2020, which refused to quash proceeding against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a matter pertaining to the alleged illegal de-notification of several acres of land.
According to the complaint, it was alleged that BS Yediyurappa being a public servant from 2000 and 2005 in his capacity of Minister of Industries, Government of Karnataka, had "misused his official powers in facilitating large-scale misuse of land". The complaint was registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police on December 21, 2015, on a private complaint.
