Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking to stop EVM usage in election.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and the use of ballot paper in elections.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli rejected the plea filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin.
Petitioner CR Jaya Sukin has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court judgement dated August 3, 2021, which dismissed his plea.
The petition has CR Jaya Sukin sought to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the use of ballot paper in any forthcoming elections.
"That to save democracy, we must introduce the ballot paper system back in the electoral process in the country. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have replaced the old ballot paper system in India, although many countries of the world; including England, France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United States have banned the use of EVMs," the petitioner said in his petitioner before Delhi High Court.
He had further added that Article 324 of the Constitution of India that elections conducted by Election commission need free and fair, and reflect the will of the voters. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) must be replaced Across India with traditional ballot papers as votingthrough ballot papers 1s a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country, the lawyer said.
The lawyer, in its petition, had also said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs during elections, and have chosen the ballot system of voting. "This should indicate that EVMs are not satisfactory instruments to be used for the electoral process of a country. EVMs can be hacked. But the ballot system extremely safe," the petitioner said.
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 18:01 IST