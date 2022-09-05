Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be performed in Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday

Business tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who died in a near Mumbai, will be cremated here on Tuesday morning, said a family member on Monday.

The last rites of Mistry (54), who was killed in the on Sunday, will be performed at Worli crematorium. Some family members are arriving in by tonight (Monday night). Mistry's body will be taken to Worli crematorium tomorrow and will be cremated at 11 am, the family member said. The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Ahmedabad Highway in adjoining Palghar district. Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital here.

Mistry's another friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole (60), and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole (55) were injured in the car crash. They are currently under treatment at Mumbai-based Sir H N Reliance Foundation and Research Centre Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)