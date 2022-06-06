Suspect in Moose Wala murder is also wanted in murder case in Pune

-
ALSO READ
Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security was withdrawn
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Suspected killers caught on CCTV camera
CM Mann visit to Moose Wala's house; villagers hold protest against police
Who was Sidhu Moose Wala? The 28-year-old rapper shot dead in Punjab
Punjab Congress chief blames AAP govt for singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
-
Santosh Jadhav, one of the 'suspects' in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, hails from Pune and is a wanted accused in a 2021 murder case in the district, police said on Monday.
Four cases including that of a murder have been registered against Jadhav at Manchar police station in the district, a senior official said. Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police (Pune district), said they learnt about Jadhav's alleged involvement in the Moose Wala murder from media reports. "We have not received any formal communication from Punjab police about Jadhav. We contacted them this morning, and their reply is awaited," he said. Jadhav is a wanted accused in four cases including those of murder and attempt to murder registered with Machar police, the SP said.
In one of the cases, the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against him. "After being involved in the murder case registered at Manchar in 2021, he absconded and went to Rajasthan-Punjab side where he was active. There was also a case of attempt to murder against him in Ganganagar, Rajasthan," the senior official said. On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU