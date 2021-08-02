Suspected drone activity reported from three places in J-K's Samba

-
Suspected drone activity was reported from four places in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night, informed Samba Superintendents of police (SSP) Rajesh Sharma on Monday.
Earlier on Friday, suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district.
Earlier on July 16, a drone that was operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there.
The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.
The Air Force has also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.
After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.
