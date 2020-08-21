JUST IN
Swachh Survekshan: US thanks India for felicitating development agency

After the award ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those cities who have secured top positions in the Swachh Survekshan 2020

ANI  |  Asia 

Swachh Bharat to external debt: Here're key points to know about Eco Survey
The event also saw felicitation of Urban Development Ministry's partner organisations.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster expressed happiness over United States Agency for International Development being recognised during Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Juster on Thursday said, "So pleased that @MoHUA_India & @SwachhBharatGov recognized @usaid_india at the Swachh Survekshan 2020 award ceremony. Through our partnership with the Government of India, the U.S. is committed to transforming water & sanitation services."

After the award ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those cities who have secured top positions in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on the second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on the third position.

The event also saw felicitation of Urban Development Ministry's partner organisations including the United States Agency for International Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Google.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 08:14 IST

