JUST IN
File affidavit by Dec 12: SC tells Centre on Places of Worship Act pleas
Twitter spending $13 million every year on meals at San Francisco HQ: Musk
Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee
Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection
Over 1.5 mn people had missed or delayed TB diagnosis in 2020: Study
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on three-day visit to Lucknow
NCP's lone Gujarat MLA Kandhal Jadeja resigns after ticket denial
Internet connection, other digital facilities at all libraries in TN soon
GM mustard sown in 6 field trial plots days before SC heard plea against it
India's WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October from 10.7% in September
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Northeast Delhi riots: SC refuses to stay proceedings against Tahir Hussain
Business Standard

Swift, transparent decision-making needed for combat readiness: Rajnath

In his address at the Controllers' Conference 2022, Singh further said that a delay in making a decision leads to loss of both time and money, and affects combat readiness

Topics
Rajnath Singh | defence firms | Defence ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said swift and transparent decision-making and availability of optimal resources were needed for a country's combat readiness.

In his address at the Controllers' Conference 2022 organised by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD), Singh further said that a delay in making a decision leads to loss of both time and money, and affects combat readiness.

Resources around the world are limited, the defence minister said, and emphasised on exercising "financial prudence" in using them.

Resources should be used at the right places and there should be no wastage, he added.

"A penny saved is a penny earned, and this applies fully to resources too. You are aware that for a country's combat readiness, not only availability of optimal resources is required, but swift and transparent decision-making is also needed," Singh said.

If there is a delay in decision-making, there may be some shortfall in combative readiness, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU