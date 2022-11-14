Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee

JUST IN
Topics
Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | TMC

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Alipurduar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Parade Ground in Alipurduar district, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched against the state, and the ruling TMC is being defamed as a part of the exercise.

Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these.

"A conspiracy is being hatched against the state. A malicious campaign has been unleashed against the government and the TMC as a part of it," she said at a programme here.

"If a person has committed any mistake, one should be given a chance to rectify those mistakes. If someone got involved in any wrongdoing, the law will take its own course. But a media trial is going on," Banerjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:20 IST

