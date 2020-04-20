Take steps to curb domestic violence in lockdown: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

The asked on Monday the Centre and the Delhi government to meet and find measures to curb during the to contain the

A bench of Justices J R Midha and Jyoti Singh ordered that a decision be taken in three days and steps required to protect victims of domestic abuse be immediately implemented. The April 18 order, uploaded Sunday night, came on an NGO's plea seeking measures to safeguard victims of and child abuse amidst the or COVID-19

The court, which heard the matter via video conference on April 18, issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the and Delhi Women Commissions seeking their stand on the petition by April 24.

The NGO, All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice (AICHLS), has claimed that there was an increasing number of incidents since the nation was put under and sought an urgent intervention by the court.

During the hearing, the Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had told the court that there are sufficient measures in place to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The Women and Child Development department, represented by Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, had told the court that sufficient facilities were available to house victims of domestic violence and children in need of care and protection.



The department had also said there were 24x7 helplines in place and when a complaint is received rescue of the victim is carried out immediately. The DCW, represented by advocate Rajshekhar Rao, had said that analysis of the calls received on its helpline during lockdown indicated no rising trend in domestic violence cases.

"On the contrary, the number of cases reported to the helpline have decreased. While no definite conclusion can be drawn, this is probably due to the circumspection on the part of victims in reporting such incidents due to the presence of the perpetrators in the house and the fear of further violence if such attempt to report were made known to the perpetrator," the commission had said. It had also said that the cases of molestation, sexual assault, rape, kidnapping and stalking "have decreased manifold presumably since a large number of these incidents take place outside the domestic setting and by third parties".



Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road at C block Jahangirpur area, identified as COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

AICHLS in its plea has contended that incidents of domestic violence and child abuse have gripped not only India but countries such as Australia, UK and the USA. The reports suggest that countries are witnessing a horrific surge in domestic violence cases since the outbreak and ensuing lockdowns.

The plea has claimed that the helpline numbers across the country have received about 92,000 calls based on domestic abuse and violence in the first 11 days of the lockdown alone and sought to appoint nodal officers to attend such distress calls.