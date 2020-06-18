Tamil Nadu adds 2,141 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, total crosses 52,000

Tamil Nadu added 2,141 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total to 52,334 across the state.

According to the State Health Department, of the 2,141 cases, alone added 1,373 cases taking the total to 37,070 cases in the city. The death toll in the state capital is 501.

Thiruvallur and Chengalpet have reported 100 plus cases today.





ALSO READ: 'Boycott Chinese apps' campaign heats up, may have little economic impact

It was further stated that 25,719 persons were tested today and 1,017 patients were discharged and 49 new Covid-19 deaths were reported.

With these, the total number of positive cases in the State stood at 52,334, while 28,641 patients were discharged and 625 have died so far.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's new lockdown rules come into effect on Friday. The State administration ordered a lockdown in and Greater Corporation limits, which comes under the neighbouring districts of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.



ALSO READ: Take note, spenders: Refinance your loans, find ways to curb expenses

The State Government has appointed monitoring officers for 33 districts to monitor the containment and relief measures being taken in the fight against Covid-19.

City police have asked Chennai residents to avoid taking private vehicles for 12 days from June 19. They have been asked to walk to shops within 2 km of their homes.

Tamil Nadu e-Passes obtained earlier would not be valid during 'complete lockdown', and one needs to apply afresh, said Chennai Police Commissioner





ALSO READ: World Coronavirus Dispatch: Covid could wipe out $16 trn of global wealth