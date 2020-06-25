Tamil Nadu adds 3,509 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 70,000

Tamil Nadu added 3,509 new positive cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to over 70,000. Of the total new cases, Chennai reported 1,834 new cases.

While the state health department reported 45 deaths, it added that 30,307 persons were tested today and 2236 patients were discharged.





As of today, the total number of cases in the state stands at 70,977. While 39,999 patients have been cured and discharged, 911 have succumbed to the disease.

The state has also reported a surge in the number of positive cases in other districts including Chengalpet, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore.