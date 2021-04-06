JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu adds 3,645 new coronavirus infections, 15 more fatalities

Tamil Nadu logged 3,645 new infections on Tuesday pushing the caseload to 9,07,124, while the death toll rose to 12,804 with 15 more fatalities, the health department said

Topics
Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram
A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 test

Tamil Nadu logged 3,645 new

infections on Tuesday pushing the caseload to 9,07,124, while the death toll rose to 12,804 with 15 more fatalities, the health department said.

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,68,722 today with 1,809 patients being discharged, leaving 25,598 active infections.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,303 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,56,359.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,280.

A total of 80,856 samples were tested on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,00,93,091.

Chengalpet reported 304 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 281, Thiruvallur 165, Kancheepuram 137, Thanjavur 121, Madurai 120, Tiruchirappalli 117, while 27 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 06 2021. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU