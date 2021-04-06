Andhra Pradesh reports 1,941 coronavirus cases, highest in about 5 months

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Bihar records 397 fresh coronavirus infections: Health department
-
: The upward spiral of coronavirus
cases in Andhra Pradesh continued as 1,941 were reported afresh on Tuesday, the highest in close to five months, taking the gross to 9,10,943.
The number of active cases shot past the 11,000 mark to 11,809, the highest count after November 28 last year.
A health department bulletin said 835 patients had recovered and another seven succumbed to COVID-19 in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.
The total recoveries now stood at 8,91,883 and the deaths 7,251.
Srikakulam joined the five other hotspot districts in reporting more than a 100 fresh cases in a day.
Guntur topped the chart with 424, followed by Chittoor 323, Visakhapatnam 258, SPS Nellore 231, Krishna 212 and Srikakulam 102 new cases in a day.
Kurnool registered 86, Kadapa 74, Anantapuramu 71, Prakasam 59, Vizianagaram 49, East Godavari 27 and West Godavari 25 fresh cases, the bulletin said.
SPS Nellore crossed 64,000 total positives so far.
Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported two fatalities each and Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool one each in a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU