Andhra Pradesh reports 1,941 coronavirus cases, highest in about 5 months

: The upward spiral of coronavirus



cases in continued as 1,941 were reported afresh on Tuesday, the highest in close to five months, taking the gross to 9,10,943.

The number of active cases shot past the 11,000 mark to 11,809, the highest count after November 28 last year.

A health department bulletin said 835 patients had recovered and another seven succumbed to COVID-19 in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total recoveries now stood at 8,91,883 and the deaths 7,251.

Srikakulam joined the five other hotspot districts in reporting more than a 100 fresh cases in a day.

Guntur topped the chart with 424, followed by Chittoor 323, Visakhapatnam 258, SPS Nellore 231, Krishna 212 and Srikakulam 102 new cases in a day.

Kurnool registered 86, Kadapa 74, Anantapuramu 71, Prakasam 59, Vizianagaram 49, East Godavari 27 and West Godavari 25 fresh cases, the bulletin said.

SPS Nellore crossed 64,000 total positives so far.

Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported two fatalities each and Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool one each in a day.

