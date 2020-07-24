Tamil Nadu adds 6,785 new Covid-19 cases, state's total tally at 199,749

-
Tamil Nadu added 6785 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1,99,749. However, 63,182 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, which is the highest so far.
While 6,504 patients were cured and discharged, 88 patients succumbed to the disease.
Of the total number of new cases, Chennai alone accounted for 1,299, followed by Chengalpet and Virudhunagar districts which reported over 400 cases.
Districts of Kancheepuram, Madurai, Thiruvallur and Tuticorin reported over 300 cases, while Kanyakumari, Ranipet, Theni and Trichy reported over 200 cases.
The total number of cases in the state now stands at 199,749. While 143,297 patients have been cured and discharged, 3,320 patients have died because of the virus.
