Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

on Thursday logged 1,693 new cases, taking the overall caseload to 26,40,361. With 25 more deaths, the has risen to 35,271.

According to a bulletin from the health department here, 1,548 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,88,334. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 16,756. Six districts contributed to the maximum number of fresh cases-- Coimbatore with 206 new infections, Chennai 202, Chengalpattu 135, Erode 134, Tiruppur 110 and Thanjavur 108. Perambalur, Theni, Thirupathur, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi saw new cases in single digits, while 27 districts reported new cases below 100.

The State's capital reported 4 deaths due to the infection on Thursday taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,444. With 1,864 active cases, Chennai's total cases have mounted to 5,47,076, while the total recoveries including 173 today, stand at 5,36,768.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)