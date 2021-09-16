Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,108 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

has registered 1,108 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,65,191 and toll to 37,555, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 809 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,11,434. Out of 1,108 new cases reported on Thursday, 308 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 203 discharges and 5 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 16,174. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.66 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.62 per cent. Out of 18 deaths reported on Thursday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban; Belagavi 4, Dakshina Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 308, Dakshina Kannada 186, Udupi 113, Mysuru 87, Hassan 64, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,42,640, followed by Mysuru 1,77,103 and Tumakuru 1,19,800. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,19,141, followed by Mysuru 1,74,170 and Tumakuru 1,18,058. Cumulatively a total of 4.58 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,66,006 were tested on Thursday alone.

