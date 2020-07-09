Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 3,756 new cases, 64 deaths in 24 hours

-
A total of 3,756 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases 1,22,350 in the state, the health department said.
According to the official data, there are 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths in the state so far.
India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.
