Nashik coronavirus update: 336 new cases take total tally beyond 6,000

Nashik district of Maharashtra



reported 336 new positive cases on Wednesday that pushed its overall tally to 6,132, officials said.

With fire more succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 298, they said.

Of the five deceased, two were residents of areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits.

Although some of them had died earlier, their test results, which were received on Wednesday, confirmed that they were infected.

Seventy-six of the deceased were from Malegaon, 145 from areas in NMC and 64 from other parts of the district.

Thirteen others were from outside the district, who were receiving treatment here, the officials said.

Of the total number of 6,132 cases, 1,105 were from Malegaon, 3,473 from Nashik city and 1,418 from other parts of the district. There are 136 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here.

The number of recovered patients in the district has now increased to 3,511.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)