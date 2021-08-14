Kerala reports 19,451 new coronavirus cases; TPR is 13.97%

-
ALSO READ
Three more Zika virus cases reported in Kerala, total count moves to 18
Minority reports
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Kerala coronavirus update: 7,798 fresh cases, 100 deaths reported in a day
Kerala reports 10,905 fresh Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours
-
Kerala logged 19,451 new positive cases and 105 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday taking the tally to 36,51,089 and the death toll to 18,499.
State Health Minister Veena George said the state has tested 1,39,223 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.97 per cent. Till now, 2,93,34,981 samples have been tested. Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of positive cases today--3,038, followed by Thrissur with 2,475 and Kozhikode 2,440. "Out of those who were found infected today, 93 reached the state from outside, while 18,410 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 853 is yet to be traced and 95 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release. Meanwhile, 19,104 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total cured to 34,72,278. Currently, there are 1,80,240 persons under treatment. There are 4,94,429 persons under observation of which 28,297 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
There are 634 wards in 87 local self government bodies where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above eight per cent and the restrictions will be stringent there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU