Kerala reports 19,451 new coronavirus cases; TPR is 13.97%

logged 19,451 new positive cases and 105 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday taking the tally to 36,51,089 and the death toll to 18,499.

State Health Minister Veena George said the state has tested 1,39,223 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.97 per cent. Till now, 2,93,34,981 samples have been tested. Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of positive cases today--3,038, followed by Thrissur with 2,475 and Kozhikode 2,440. "Out of those who were found infected today, 93 reached the state from outside, while 18,410 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 853 is yet to be traced and 95 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release. Meanwhile, 19,104 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total cured to 34,72,278. Currently, there are 1,80,240 persons under treatment. There are 4,94,429 persons under observation of which 28,297 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 634 wards in 87 local self government bodies where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above eight per cent and the restrictions will be stringent there.

